Gracie Awards Program Set

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced that the 45th annual Gracie Awards program will air live on AWMF’s Facebook page September 10th at 7pm ET. Katy Perry will receive the Gracies Impact Award, which is presented to an artist who has made a positive impact on society through their music.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta will deliver a special tribute to frontline journalists who covered breaking news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement, and some of the most talented women in television, radio, and digital media will be honored for their contributions to media this year.