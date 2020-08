The latest report from Triton Digital covers July 6 through August 2. NPR’s 44.1 million average weekly downloads was 20 million more than 2nd place Stitcher (24.1million). Entercom’s podcast network was third with 21.4 million. Here’s a look at the top 15.

The Top 15 Networks represent 598M podcast episode downloads in total, up 1.2% from the previous reporting period (July 6 – August 2, 2020).