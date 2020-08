The TV news network is reporting that former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is in talks with WABC in New York City for a new show that would land him on the station in the fall. The station is owned by John Catsimatidis.

O’Reilly’s attorney Fred Newman confirmed the negotiations were taking place to CNBC. “We are in the final stages of a contract and a program should be on in the fall.”

O’Reilly’s daily morning feature, distributed by Key Networks, is heard on over 200 stations.