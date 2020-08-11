New: THE MAKING OF: A NAT GEO PODCAST

Benztown+McVay Media Podcast Networks and Dave Beasing’s SOUND That Brands, are joining forces with National Geographic Networks to produce a For Your Consideration podcast series promoting an entertainment network’s awards contenders.

The 12-episode podcast series, THE MAKING OF: A NAT GEO PODCAST, targeted Emmy Awards voters and helped create marketing momentum for National Geographic Networks, culminating in a total of 9 Emmy Nominations for the network.

Hosted by journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt, THE MAKING OF: A NAT GEO PODCAST features interviews with on-screen talent and other Emmy contenders including Dr. Amani Ballour (“The Cave”), Jeff Goldblum (“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”), Dr. Jane Goodall (“Sea of Shadows”), Bear Grylls (“Running Wild with Bear Grylls”), Marcia Gay Harden (“Barkskins”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Brain Games”), Gordon Ramsay (“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”),

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person screenings — a staple promotional event during awards season – has become impossible. So National Geographic Networks’ Chris Albert, EVP of marketing strategy and global communications, and Stephanie Montgomery, Sr. Director of Communications and Awards, had an idea. “Stage” these events a new way, via a For Your Consideration podcast, designed to reach Emmy voters and raise their familiarity with 9 standout Nat Geo programs. They turned to Benztown + McVay Media Podcast Networks and Sound That BRANDS to produce THE MAKING OF: A NAT GEO PODCAST, featuring interviews with Nat Geo Emmy contenders, in front of and behind the camera.