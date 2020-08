SBG has announced that Chris Cruise is joining the syndication program Throwback Nation Radio. Cruise has worked mornings at 98.7 AMP Radio (WDZH-FM) in Detroit, 103.5 KISS FM (KSAS-FM) in Boise and nights at 94.1 KMPS in Seattle.

Throwback Nation Radio is available in weeknight, weekend, or 7-night a week versions.

For more information contact Rich O’Brien at 212.380.9338 or [email protected],