SuiteRadio has announced that it will be syndicating the morning team of Bud Ford and Jerry Broadway. The due hosted mornings on WIL in St. Louis for four years before the COVID cutbacks.

Bud and Broadway Show have won a CMA and ACM. Their new show will be ready to air on September 7 and is represented on a market exclusive basis by Colbert Media Group.

For information on adding The Bud and Broadway Show to your station contact June Colbert at [email protected]