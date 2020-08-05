iHeart Hires Three To Replace Kimberly & Beck

iHeart’s WAIO-FM in Rochester fired Kimberly Ray and Barry Beck in June following racist remarks Ray made on the air back in June. On Wednesday Earl David Reed, Megan Carter and Pat McMahon were hired to fill that afternoon drive slot. They will be called The Big Show

Reed is a stand-up comedian who has played some of the nation’s biggest comedy clubs and has appeared on “The Tonight Show.”

Carter most recently served as the afternoon host on iHeartMedia Rochester’s KISS 106.7.

McMahon has been with iHeartMedia in Rochester for six years.