Results Radio has hired Kelsey Sauers as APD and PM Driver for KEWB-FM in Redding. Sauers arrives from Alpha Media in Mankato where she’s been on the air since 2019.

Sauers said she’s beyond excited to join the Results Radio team. “While I will greatly miss the amazing people I met in Mankato, I can hardly wait to be live in afternoons on Redding airwaves. Cheers to new beginnings!”

Sauers begins August 17.