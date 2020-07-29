Westwood One/NBC Sports Airing NHL

The National Hockey League returns to the ice August 1 with a special, limited game season. Westwood One in conjunction with NBC Sports will carry the games through the Stanley Cup Finals this fall.

The network will broadcast select games during the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, every game from both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, as well as every game from the Stanley Cup Final in September and October.

Broadcasts will be available on Westwood One affiliates throughout the United States, as well as WestwoodOneSports.com, the NHL app, SiriusXM Radio, and TuneIn.