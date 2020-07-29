Gaffigan Hits A Billion

Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan has joined the Pandora Billionaires Club. Pandora says Gaffigan is the first stand-up comic to reach a billion audio streams.

In a virtual presentation, Drew Miller of Pandora said, “Reaching this milestone is a testament to Jim’s incredible talent, universal appeal and timeless material. Congrats, Jim! Thanks for giving our listeners over a billion laughs and counting”.

“It’s ironic that people listened to me doing stand-up a billion times given I can’t get one of my children to listen to me once,” said Gaffigan.

SiriusXM is also celebrating Gaffigan’s career with The Jim Gaffigan Channel (ch. 790 and ch. 98 on weekends) through August 15th.