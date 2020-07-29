Ruth Presslaff New Spokeswoman MIW

The Mentoring & Inspiring Women In Radio Group has named Ruth Presslaff as the new National Spokeswoman. Presslaff is the founder of Presslaff Interactive Revenue and leader of Second Street Media Enterprise Sales.

“I’m humbled by this opportunity, eager to take on this challenge and honored to work with a truly stellar Executive Committee of dedicated and powerful women,” said Presslaff. “There is a great need to serve our industry by mentoring women broadcasters at this particularly difficult moment in time, and beyond.”

Presslaff succeeds Mesnik Group President Denyse Smith Mesnik, APR who assumed the role in 2017 and will continue serving as a member of the MIW Group Executive Committee.

“Serving as a spokeswoman for the MIWs has been a professional and personal highlight,” said Mesnik. “Knowing that my friend, Ruth Presslaff, will now have this incredible experience makes the transition quite special. A longtime member of the Executive Committee, Ruth is more than prepared to step into the role of MIW Group National Spokeswoman.”