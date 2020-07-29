Pro Hoops Players/Pandora Team Up

UNINTERRUPTED Radio has landed on Pandora. The curated station features music that top NBA and WNBA players listen to, packaged in three selectable modes.

Tip-Off Mode is for getting hyped up, Vet Mode is for throwback hip-hop tracks and Post Game Mode is for laid-back listening. The modes are curated and used by LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Trae Young, A’ja Wilson, Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Tobias Harris, Angel McCoughtry and others.

“With live sports returning, UNINTERRUPTED Radio on Pandora will give fans an even deeper way to experience the game they love by capturing the essential connection between music and sports, said Scott Greenstein, President/Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM.

UNINTERRUPTED is an athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James along with childhood friend and business partner Maverick Carter. The company is built upon the radical idea that all athletes should have a platform to express themselves without intermediaries.