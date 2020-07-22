Entercom Quickly Fills Ski’s Spot

Big Tigger (pictured) will move from afternoon drive to take over mornings at WVEE-FM. The station has also hired Kenny Burns as afternoon show host.

Big Tigger joined Entercom in 2013. He also currently serves as the official DJ and Music Director of the Atlanta Hawks as well as DJ for Atlanta Falcons tailgates. For Burns it’s his second stint with V-103, as he previously served as an on-air host from 2011 to 2013.

Entercom Atlanta Market Manager Rick Caffey, “During his time with us at V-103, I have seen Big Tigger take over Atlanta as a premier talent and generous community activist who is connected to the people. We believe he will bring his high energy and creativity to mornings at the station. Just as important, we see Kenny Burns bringing his added years of experience, industry work, and current show success to the station and we’re excited to welcome him back.”