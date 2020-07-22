Imperative Signs Podcast Deal With Westwood One

Westwood One has announced a partnership with Imperative Entertainment’s podcast division to monetize, market, and distribute all Imperative Entertainment’s existing and upcoming podcast releases. So, who’s on their roster?

The first three episodes of their new series, American Skyjacker: The Final Flight of Martin McNally drop today. Between 1967 and 1972, more than 300 commercial airplanes were hijacked worldwide, with over 130 of those happening in the United States alone.

Following American Skyjacker, Imperative Entertainment and Foxtopus Ink will premiere The Syndicate on August 11. The Syndicate follows a group of college friends that took advantage of Colorado’s medical marijuana laws to create one of the longest, most lucrative smuggling runs in U.S. history. But when a drug mule flipped, the whole enterprise came crashing down, revealing how the black marijuana market is not just evolving in the era of legal weed but thriving.