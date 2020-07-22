Radio Gears Up For Virtual Podcast Upfronts

The IAB 2020 Podcast Upfront will be held September 9th to 11th. 20 podcasting companies will showcase their talent to advertisers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event will be virtual this year. This year’s presenters include:

Acast featuring BBC

American Public Media

ART19

Authentic

Barstool Sports

Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios (Entercom)

ESPN

Forever Dog Productions

iHeartRadio

Meredith Corporation

Midroll Media

NPR

PMM

Pushkin Industries

Sony Music Entertainment

Vox Media Podcast Network

WarnerMedia Podcast Network

Westwood One

Wondery.

IAB Podcast Upfront will also include an insight presentation from AdsWizz.

Additionally, IAB is offering students the chance to learn from digital media leaders by attending Podcast Upfront 2020 through IAB Access, a two-part program giving free access to industry events to students, as well as access to IAB’s online training programs to transitioning professionals affected by the pandemic.

Students can request a pass to attend Podcast Upfront at www.iab.com/podcastupfront.

For more information about IAB and to keep updated on IAB Podcast Upfront visit www.iab.com/podcastupfront.