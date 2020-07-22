Ski told his fans via Twitter that it was his decision to move on. He tweeted he has a big announcement coming. This was Ski’s second stint hosting mornings at WVEE. His first run was from 1998-2012, before returning in February of 2018. Ski also spent two years at WHUR-FM in D.C.
Frank Ski Exits V103 Atlanta
