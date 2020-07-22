WABC Adds To Weekend Lineup

Jeanine Pirro, Bernie Kerik and Walter Sterling have found spots on weekends on TALKRADIO 77 WABC. The programs will also be simulcast on WLIR-FM 107.9.

“New Yorkers want compelling content throughout the weekend, and that’s what we’re going to deliver,” said David LaBrozzi, SVP, Programming. “Jeanine and Bernie are well-known to our audience and perceived as champions for New York. Walter’s syndicated show has done well in other markets, and I’m delighted that he is doing a local New York show exclusively for WABC.”

Pirro, a former New York State judge, prosecutor, politician and TV host, is on Sundays 11 AM to 12N, Sterling’s syndicated show holds down Saturdays 9-10 PM, and former NYC Police Commissioner Kerik hits the air Saturday, July 26, 2-3 PM.