“Doots” Of Rez Radio Passes

Doreen Kolb, known to her friends and radio listeners as “Doots”, has died. Kolb, along with her daughter Darlene Vega host Back in the Day With Doots and Dar, on Rez Radio 91.3 (KPRI).

As a volunteer at the Pala, CA station, Kolb and her daughter created the show about 8 years ago. The program features multi-generational stories from Doots, Dar and their guests about growing up on reservations with music of the era to match each story.

RezRadio is owned and operated by the Pala Band of Mission Indians. Services are set for later this week.