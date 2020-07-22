Boston Co-Host Sings National Anthem

A past video of Country 102.5 (WKLB-FM) morning co-host Ayla Brown’s National Anthem performance will be featured during an upcoming Boston Celtics game in Orlando. The NBA is playing a revised schedule in Orlando starting July 30.

“Growing up in Massachusetts and being a former basketball player for Boston College, my dream was always to step on the court at the Garden,” said Brown. “While I never got to lace up the sneakers for a game, singing the National Anthem over the years for the team has always been the highest honor. Thank you to the Boston Celtics for this wonderful opportunity!”

Brown, a former American Idol contestant, has performed the anthem for every major sport in Boston. The Celtics’ consider her the “Lucky Anthem Singer”; performing when the team won the 2008 National Championship.