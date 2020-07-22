Volkswagen Adds SiriusXM’s 360L

Volkswagen is the latest manufacturer to offer SiriusXM’s newest audio entertainment platform. The service will be offered in most 2021 model year vehicles.

360L will be paired with Volkswagen’s next-generation MIB3 infotainment system. The latest SiriusXM platform combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience.

“SiriusXM with 360L’s hybrid content delivery system gives drivers access to even more of the SiriusXM content they love, and a new level of personalization, right at their fingertips in Volkswagen’s easy-to-navigate infotainment system,” said Chris Paganini, VP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM.