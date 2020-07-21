Former Triad Executive Steve Fehder joins Kensington Digital Media, to run Nashville, where the company has one station (WHPY-FM). Kensington was formed in 2011 and owns 7 stations in 3 markets (Nashville, Hendersonville, TN and Warsaw, IN).

Fehder served as an original member of the Triad Broadcasting senior management team after Triad purchased Gulf Coast Radio Partners, where Fehder was the operating partner. Prior to joining Mike Schwartz to form Gulf Coast Radio Partners, Fehder was the VP Market Manager for Bill Phelan and Mike Cutchall’s Prism Radio Partner’s operation in Louisville.