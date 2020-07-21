Steiner To Call Dodger Games From Home

71-year old Charley Steiner was gearing up to call his 16th season of L.A. Dodger Baseball with Rick Monday from the radio booth when his doctor told him he was out of his mind. Steiner has medical issues that put him at high risk of the coronavirus.

When Steiner notified the Dodgers that he would not be going to the stadium to call the games they took the matter into their own hands. The organization went to Steiner’s home and got him all set up with the latest technology to call the games.

According to The L.A. Times Steiner has three flat-screen televisions in his living room so he can sit in his recliner and call the games. One has a direct feed from the television broadcast truck, one has a stationary angle from above for a view of all the fielders and one has shots of the bullpen and a running scoreboard.

Steiner called Monday’s Dodger win from his home where everything went off without a hitch.