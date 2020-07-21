Bicoastal GM Jeff Gaulton Retiring

Gaulton (pictured) will be replaced by Sean Bekan at Bicoastal’s Eugene, Oregon cluster. Bekan has 20 years of radio under his belt, including stints at iHeart, Buckley Broadcasting and Mapleton. This will be his second time with Bicoastal.

