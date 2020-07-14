Promoting Your Show Using Video  

Jacobs Media’s Seth Resler is hosting a webinar with UK-based mobile journalist Peter Stewart Thursday at 2pm Eastern. The topic is the value of using livestreaming video to promote your radio show. Register HERE.
Jacobs Media’s Seth Resler is hosting a webinar with UK-based mobile journalist Peter Stewart Thursday at 2pm Eastern. The topic is the value of using livestreaming video to promote your radio show. Register HERE.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.
The Best Program Directors In Radio
How To Get Your Clients Back On The Air