Seth Mason Passes

Charlie Meyerson tells Radio Ink the sad news of the death of Seth Mason, one of the founders of Chicago radio stations—WXRT and WSCR The Score. Mason also launched the careers of dozens of Chicago’s most acclaimed broadcasters. Mason was 71. He died Saturday after an 11-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Seth’s wife, Susan Mason, says the family will eventually hold a celebration of his life at Glencoe Union Church—date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made in his honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) online at PanCan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.