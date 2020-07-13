Get Your Billing Back On Track

The RAB’s Jeff Schmidt is hosting a one-hour live presentation tomorrow at 10:00 AM Central called Getting Your Billing Back on Track. Now that businesses are starting to open up it’s time to make money again. Register for this webinar HERE.

