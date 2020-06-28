Cain Says Goodbye to ESPN Audience

By
Radio Ink
-
0

It’s been reported for months that Will Cain would be leaving his regular ESPN gig to join Fox News. On Friday Cain said goodbye to his sports audience, noting on Twitter that Friday was his final day with ESPN after five years. All he mentions in the tweet is a new opportunity.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here