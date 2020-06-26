Hey Translator Owners…Do Your Own Work

That’s the message from the team at GeoBroadcast Solutions who are unhappy that the group calling itself Broadcasters for Limited Program Origination is attempting to latch onto its proposal at the FCC.

GeoBroadcast Solutions says it takes issue with the efforts by Broadcasters for Limited Program Origination to connect its own request with the FCC by attempting to join the petition we filed on March 13 for a simple rule change.

Both groups want approval to broadcast local, targeting programming and ads into small communities. The GeoBroadcast group by FM boosters, the Broadcasters for Limited Program Origination group by FM translators.

The GeoBroadcast group says what FM translator owners are doing is confusing the issue. “Out proposed rule change would capitalize on the original purpose of FM Boosters and its ability to use the same frequency for spectrum efficiency. Proposals to use non-fill-in translators to transmit a week’s worth of key programming would skew this proceeding in an entirely different direction. It is so fundamentally different than what we proposed that it warrants an entirely different discussion, since it proposes a fundamental rewrite of rules on certain translators and is not driven by technology innovation. GeoBroadcast supports the innovation and advancement of technology in the radio industry, yet each offering must stand on its own for its merit and market potential, and not create the misrepresentation that they should be connected in some way.”

According to the GeoBroadcast group, if approved, their rule change would allow broadcasters to air geo-targeted programming, including emergency alerts, news, and advertising on a voluntary basis during a fraction of the broadcast hour. They say the technology has undergone multiple field and lab tests and has been in development since 2011.