New iHeartRadio Investigative Series

VICE News Reports, a weekly investigative series covering critical news subjects, will be available this fall on iHeartRadio. The weekly series will feature in-depth stories with audio that brings the listener directly into the story.

“With today’s busy schedules, listeners are always looking for engaging content, especially on global critical topics of interest,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “We are excited to launch this new investigative series with VICE, keeping listeners up-to-date on the latest current events, while also uncovering untold truths in today’s tumultuous climate.”

“At VICE News we provide a comprehensive look at complex news issues by reporting where others do not, and amplifying voices that are going unheard,” said Jesse Angelo, President, Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group. “Audio allows us to go further; the medium lets us dive into the nuance and involve the audience in intimate ways that cannot be achieved with video. We are excited to explore this even more with ‘VICE News Reports’ and iHeartRadio.”

The podcasts will include a mix of long and short form reports, feature stories, and multiple episode series.