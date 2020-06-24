CMG Orlando Switching Things Up

Starting Monday, June 29 Cox Media Group will launch Spanish language station Exitos 96.5 FM. News/Talk WDBO-FM moves back to 580 AM and 107.3 FM. The ESPN Station on 580 will be moved to an HD-2.

The move puts Exitos 96.5 FM in a position to serve a growing Hispanic community in Central Florida. The News/Talk audience will also be enhanced.

“WDBO continues to be Central Florida’s home for news, weather, and traffic,” said Keith Memoly, Director of Branding and Programming for WDBO. “With this move, the best news team in the business will be able to serve the Orlando community on multiple platforms.”

“With two dominant TV stations, six radio brands, and various digital platforms, Cox Media Group Orlando delivers the largest audience in Central Florida,” said Jason Meder, VP/GM, CMG Orlando Radio. “This move strengthens our portfolio of radio brands and reflects our commitment to serving the diverse community of audiences and advertisers in the market.”