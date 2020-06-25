COVID Causes Another Cancellation

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation announced on Wednesday that conditions do not permit it to hold its annual Giants of Broadcasting awards luncheon in 2020.

LABF Chair Ginny Morris said, “After careful consideration, we concluded that it would be impossible, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, to guarantee safety for the honorees and the several hundred people who regularly attend the Giants luncheon.”

The Giants event each year honors individuals who have made significant contributions to American broadcasting and the electronic arts, including entertainers, program producers, and business leaders.