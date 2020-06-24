Entercom Partners With Deep Root

With the political season blossoming, Entercom is joining with Deep Root, to enable agencies, advocacy groups, and political campaigns to identify and reach custom voter audience segments. The partnership will offer advertisers expanded targeting options.

“Expansive reach and national scale allow radio and digital audio to serve as a reliable platform for brands and political campaigns to reach engaged consumers. Now more than ever, it is our responsibility to support these advertising partners with increased targeting to accomplish their specific goals,” said Dan McKinney, VP, Data and Analytics, Entercom. “Partnering with Deep Root will allow us to better serve our trusted partners and enhance their capabilities when leveraging our audio assets to reach voters nationally and locally.”

“Deep Root has invested heavily in building best-in-class audiences for corporate reputation, public affairs, issue advocacy, and political advertisers,” said David Seawright, Chief Revenue Officer, Deep Root. We are excited to partner with Entercom to power audience-based advertising across all of their broadcast and digital audio assets.”

Entercom’s commitment to data-driven capabilities fits into the Deep Root audience-powered analytics engine. According to Deep Root, the in-house national file is filled with consumer and behavioral data, that is regularly updated with large-sample surveys.