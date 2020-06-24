CMG Tulsa Joins Blood Drive

Cox Media Group’s 102.3 KRMG and FOX23 News in Tulsa are teaming up with the American Red Cross for a two day blood drive. The Red, White & You drive runs June 25 and 26.

“This is one of our favorite events every year because it unifies our listeners in Green Country to work as a group to help people who live and work in their communities,” said Levi May, Director of Branding and Programming, 102.3 KRMG. “Every pint donated to the American Red Cross can help save three lives. That’s a pretty impressive return on 30 minutes of your day.”

Blood supplies usually dwindle during the Summer months because of vacations, but there is a bigger challenge this year because of COVID-19. During The Red, White & You Drive, the Red Cross will be testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies and reporting the results back to donors.