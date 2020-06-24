A Soulful July Series

iHeartMedia, FOX Soul and Motown Records have partnered to produce Motown Countdown with iHeartRadio’s Angela Yee. The live, four-part limited series will air on FOXSoul.tv each Tuesday in July starting July 7.

Each 30 minute episode will contain one countdown of the ‘Top 5 Current Torchbearers’ in a specific category. Notable producers and artists will join Yee to engage in passionate debates about music.

“I’m excited to bring this new series to our listeners and talk and debate with top artists and industry icons about these leading music genres during this countdown – from today’s Hip Hop to inspiring Motown Hits that have influenced the music scene throughout many decades,” said Yee, co-host of iHeartMedia’s nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club.