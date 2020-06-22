Global Broadcast Special On iHeart

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Concert will air on more than 100 iHeartMedia stations and streaming platforms Saturday, June 27. The concert is part of an effort to combat the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on marginalized communities.

The concert will be hosted by Dwayne Johnson and co-hosted by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The concert will include performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens.

Global Citizen, an international advocacy organization, is partnering with iHeart and other media providers worldwide for the concert.

“Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Concert will bring the centuries-old concept of music as a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honor the problem solvers – including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates – who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it,” said Hugh Evans, Co-founder/CEO, Global Citizen.