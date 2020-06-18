New ND At KKOB

John Summers is the new News Director at News Radio KKOB 96.3FM/770AM in Albuquerque, NM. Summers joins Cumulus Media from Saga Communications.

Summers is coming from Brand Manager/ND at WHCU-AM/FM in Ithaca, NY. Prior to that he was Regional PD/ND for the Northwest News Radio Network and the Washington Ag Network.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the News Radio KKOB family,” said Jared Hart, Operations Manager, Cumulus Albuquerque. “He’s a great fit to lead this iconic Albuquerque station into an exciting new chapter and to help capitalize on our recent expansion of the KKOB brand.”

“I’m thrilled to become part of the awesome Southwest legend, KKOB,” said Summers. “I really appreciate Jeff Berry and Jared Hart’s confidence in my journalistic vision for the giant AM-FM signals involved – and I love New Mexico. This is going to be fun.”