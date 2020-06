Radio legends continue to talk with radio veteran Jim “Jimbo” Kovacik. The latest Podcast episode features Walt “Baby” Love.

In part one of the Jimbo Podcast, Love talks about how he became the first Black on-air talent at KILT Radio in Houston, known then as The Big 610. He also reveals the origin of the Walt “Baby” Love moniker.

Part two will feature Love talking about his current gig, Gospel Traxx.