Juneteenth Celebration Set for SoCal

94.7 The Wave (KTWV-FM) in LA will air Justice Now!-Communities 2 Unity Friday. The program will be carried on the Entercom station and nationally on RADIO.COM.

The program will feature various civic leaders and activists from the community for an on-air open discussion about policing, politics and the people. Among the participants will be: Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles Sheriff; Eddie Levert Sr., founder and lead singer of R&B group The O’Jays; and Christopher Johnson, scientist, author, speaker, and philanthropist.

“As the soul of Southern California, our role is to entertain and to leverage our platform to drive forward meaningful discussions in the community,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Entercom. “We look forward to engaging in this important dialogue with our community and local leaders.”