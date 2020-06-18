Veterans Radiothon Set

The 14th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon is set for Friday on WMGK 102.9, Bala Cynwyd, PA. Proceeds will benefit the Veterans Multi-Service Center in nearby Philadelphia.

Over the past 14 years, John DeBella has raised over $2 million for the VMC through his annual Radiothon. The event will air from 6 A.M to 6 P.M. on the Beasley Media Group station.

Throughout the broadcast, DeBella will encourage listeners to make call-in donations or online donations at www.wmgk.com.

In addition, listeners will be able to participate in a series of online eBay auctions on the station website featuring a chance to guest co-host the John DeBella Show, as well bid on autographed items from Peter Frampton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Doobie Brothers, Foreigner, and other items.