WTMX Shuffles The Talent Around

Hubbard Radio Chicago’s WTMX-FM and The New She 100.3 WSHE have announced a slate of on-air changes. As a result of the changes there will be no jobs lost. Here are the changes.

MIX Midday Show 10AM-2PM: MIX Music Director Nikki Chuminatto adds MIX Assistant Program Director and takes over Midday duties.

MIX Afternoon Show 2PM -7PM: MIX Director of Digital / Evening Host Chris Petlak moves to Afternoons and adds SHE to his digital duties. Chris is joined in afternoons by Lisa Allen, moving up from Middays in addition to adding MIX Assistant Music Director duties.

MIX Evening Show 7PM-Mid & MIX New Music Club 11PM-Mid: Weekend host Jordan Weiss AKA Dash moves into the MIX evening show which includes hosting of the MIX New Music Club which airs Sunday through Thursday at 11PM featuring an hour of all new music.

MIX/SHE Director of Creative Services: Veteran MIX Afternoon host Kevin “Koz” Koske moves into a production role at WTMX and WSHE as well as MIX Weekends and fill-ins.