Host Named For NAB Event

Tamron Hall will host the 2020 NAB Leadership Foundation Celebration of Service to America Awards. The hour-long event will be pre-recorded and available on line and for radio and TV broadcast in August.

“Tamron’s impressive career as a local and national broadcast journalist, combined with her philanthropy and uplifting personality, make her an ideal host as we reimagine the Celebration of Service to America Awards,” said Michelle Duke, President, NAB Leadership Foundation. “Her charisma and professionalism on and off camera are sure to make for a memorable event honoring broadcasters’ community service.”

The 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards, previously scheduled for June 9, was reimagined as a pre-recorded event, accessible online and available for broadcast stations to air starting on August 22.