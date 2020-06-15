More Black Ownership Needed

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters is out with another call for more opportunities for Black ownership of stations. In a statement entitled: Words Are Not Enough, NABOB addresses the lack of Black owned stations, the impact of the George Floyd incident and the impact that COVID-19 has had on Black Broadcasters.

“The number of Black owned stations is vastly below an acceptable level. Blacks make up 13% of the American population, yet we own fewer than 180 of the more than 11,000 commercial radio stations in the U.S., 1.6%, and we own only 25 of the 1,374 full power television stations, 1.8%,” according to the statement. “This low ownership level of broadcast stations by Blacks means that we cannot have the voice we need to make our concerns adequately heard or addressed by our leaders.”

The statement contains six steps that NABOB believes will enhance the voices of Black Communities across the nation.

You can read the entire statement Here.