Valentine in the Morning has been launched on MOViN’ 107.7 in Norfolk. The iHeart syndicated show originates in LA.

“I’m so excited to welcome this phenomenal morning show to the Hampton Roads airwaves,” said Gary Gunter, SVP Sales for iHeartMedia Norfolk. “Valentine and his crew provide a unique combination of entertainment, family values and fun that our listeners will enjoy.”

