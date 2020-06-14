Old Radio Shows Canceled After Being Deemed Racist.

Wisconsin Public Radio is dropping its longtime weekend broadcasts of old-time radio shows from the 1930s to the 1960s. They say they are unable to find any shows without offensive content.

The dramas and comedies are from the “Golden Age of Radio” and have been running for decades. The last show will air this Sunday.

WPR Director Mike Crane says many of the shows from that era contain racist and sexist content. “Despite significant effort over the years, it has been nearly impossible to find historic programs without offensive and outdated content. And, ultimately, these programs don’t represent the values of WPR and The Ideas Network’s focus on public service through news and information,”