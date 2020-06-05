$123K Raised For Christian Artisits

JOY-FM listeners in St. Louis are very generous. On Thursday listeners were invited to support their favorite Christian artists and came through with over $123,000. The artists have had to cancel all of their concerts due to the coronavirus and have been hit very hard financially. JOY FM hosted 15-minute “Tip Jar” Concerts on-air and invited listeners to toss money into the virtual tip jar to support the artists.

As of Thursday evening, JOY FM listeners had donated more than $123,000! The money will be split evenly between all participating artists.