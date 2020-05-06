Oliviero Back With Entercom

Chris Oliviero is the new Market Manager for Entercom New York. He’ll take over for Susan Larkin, who officially became the Entercom COO May 5, replacing Weezie Kramer who announced her retirement in March.

Oliviero was a part of the senior management team that led Entercom’s 2017 merger with CBS Radio. Prior to the merger in 2017, Oliviero spent 22 years at CBS Radio, including as Executive Vice President of Programming, overseeing the organization’s 117 music and talk stations in 26 markets.

Oliviero will oversee 1010 WINS (WINS-AM), ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM), NEW 102.7 (WNEW-FM), WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-AM/FM), WCBS-FM 101.1 (WCBS-FM) and New York’s Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM).

“Chris is an exceptional leader with proven success developing talent, growing many of our leading brands and building a thriving culture,” said Susan Larkin, Chief Operating Officer, Entercom. “We’re thrilled to welcome him back to take the helm of his hometown where his energy, passion and drive will help further raise the bar of excellence in the top media market in the country.”

“Radio in New York is an incredibly special place, so to have the chance to return to a collection of the most iconic and influential brands on the dial is humbling,” said Oliviero. “Our stations are in many ways the soundtrack of the city. I am confident that along with all my Entercom New York colleagues we will add to this legacy. I can’t wait to reconnect with so many old friends and of course meet new ones as well.”