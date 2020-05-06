Kim Guthrie Leaving Cox

Cox Media Group announced this morning that Kim Guthrie is leaving her position as CEO of the company. Guthrie has been with Cox for 22 years. Steve Pruett, Executive Chairman of Cox Media Group, will serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent Chief Executive Officer is appointed.
Guthrie said, “We have built a strong foundation for future growth, including an exceptional senior management team, a successful carveout from Cox Enterprises, and deep, long-term relationships with our communities, customers and partners. I have full confidence in this great team at CMG and I look forward to watching CMG’s future achievements.”
Looks like a nice person and looks to have had a successful career but I am sure Leon Black spent a few minutes with her and saw she did not have the breadth of experience needed especially coming from the radio world of Cox…How can someone with this experience be involved in the Television World?? In the Cox world politics always rules over experience!!!