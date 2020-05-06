Kim Guthrie Leaving Cox

Cox Media Group announced this morning that Kim Guthrie is leaving her position as CEO of the company. Guthrie has been with Cox for 22 years. Steve Pruett, Executive Chairman of Cox Media Group, will serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent Chief Executive Officer is appointed.

Guthrie said, “We have built a strong foundation for future growth, including an exceptional senior management team, a successful carveout from Cox Enterprises, and deep, long-term relationships with our communities, customers and partners. I have full confidence in this great team at CMG and I look forward to watching CMG’s future achievements.”