More Podcasts From iHeart

Three new iHeart Original Podcasts were launched today. Subjects range from strong women, unintended historical consequences and trends worth trying.

“Fierce” – Jo Piazza explores the stories of extraordinary women who never made it into history books in this new podcast co-produced by iHeartRadio and Tribeca Studios. Piazza, who also hosts the iHeartRadio show “Committed,” dives deep into the stories of often-overlooked trailblazer women.

“Flashback: History’s Unintended Consequences” – Produced by OZY Media and iHeartRadio, this show looks at disastrous turning points, dangerous ideas, crazy coincidences, unsung heroes and forgotten villains in history. “Flashback” is hosted by OZY’s Sean Braswell, who is also the host and creator of Webby-nominated show “The Thread.”

“The Trend Reporter” – Hosted by four-time Emmy award-winning TV personality and journalist Mara Schiavocampo, is a weekly show focused on helping listeners figure out which wellness, beauty, style and fitness trends are actually worth trying.