FCC Chairman Pai On NAB Event

Ajit Pai and NAB CEO Gordon Smith are set for a keynote conversation at the upcoming NAB Show Express Welcome event. The virtual event is set for Wednesday, May 13.

The opening session will be streamed on nabshowexpress.com at noon and available on-demand following its conclusion. The pair will discuss communications policy issues before the FCC, including spectrum policy and media ownership.

NAB Show Express will feature live and on-demand educational sessions as well as an exclusive Solutions Marketplace designed to provide critical information, inspiration and solutions to move the industry forward.

NAB Show Express is set for May 13-14. Registration is Free.