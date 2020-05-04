Thomas MOViN To Seattle

Hubbard has announced that Cat Thomas is now the Brand and Content Director at MOViN 92.5 and Warm 106.9 in Seattle. Thomas heads to Washington from Chicago, where he was Brand and Content Director at WSHE-FM.

Hubbard Seattle Operations Manager Scott Mahalick said, “We are fortunate to have Cat to lead our successful team in Seattle and bring his gift of talent coaching and multi format experience to the Northwest.”

Absorbing Cat’s duties in Chicago is Jimmy Steal, VP of Brand and Content at WTMX/WSHE.